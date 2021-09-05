Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.100-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $665 million-$665 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $721.69 million.Zynga also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.120 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZNGA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.23.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $8.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.06. Zynga has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

In related news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $40,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,988.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,372,224 shares of company stock worth $36,332,614 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

