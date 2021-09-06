-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Inseego reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 800%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INSG. Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inseego currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of INSG stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51. Inseego has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $885.29 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,589.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Inseego by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Inseego by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Inseego during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Inseego by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inseego during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

