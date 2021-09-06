$0.12 EPS Expected for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) to report $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.11. Ribbon Communications posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ribbon Communications.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 24.01%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RBBN shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of RBBN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,716. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 162.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 35,734 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,272,000 after buying an additional 616,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ribbon Communications (RBBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.