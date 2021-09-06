$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to post $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.15. Cactus posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.50 million.

WHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cactus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.10.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $36.52 on Friday. Cactus has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Cactus by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cactus by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

