$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.20. Radware reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.27%.

A number of research firms have commented on RDWR. Colliers Securities raised shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 28.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,081,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,614,000 after acquiring an additional 894,867 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 19.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,547,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,425,000 after acquiring an additional 416,161 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 28.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,296,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,919,000 after acquiring an additional 284,900 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 10.7% during the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,232,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,144,000 after acquiring an additional 119,536 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 3.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,153,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,075,000 after acquiring an additional 39,950 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RDWR stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.42. 277,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,047. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.49.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

