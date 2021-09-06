$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.25. RPT Realty reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

RPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

RPT Realty stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In related news, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $31,734.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $43,460.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth about $1,111,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth about $133,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth about $57,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in RPT Realty by 2.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 125,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

