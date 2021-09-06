$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Shore Bancshares’ earnings. Shore Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.29 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Shore Bancshares.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHBI traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,021. Shore Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $208.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Shore Bancshares by 762.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Shore Bancshares by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Shore Bancshares by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Shore Bancshares by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shore Bancshares (SHBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.