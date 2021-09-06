$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.31. Valley National Bancorp posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $12.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $14.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 13.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 20.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 21.4% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

