$0.43 EPS Expected for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.46. First Midwest Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

FMBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

FMBI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.58. 366,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.31. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 4,302.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,357,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,928 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,858,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,204 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,114,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,564,000 after purchasing an additional 892,690 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,026,000 after purchasing an additional 837,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,609,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,917,000 after purchasing an additional 710,923 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

