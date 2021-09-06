$0.48 EPS Expected for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) This Quarter

Analysts expect TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) to announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TrueBlue’s earnings. TrueBlue posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TrueBlue will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TrueBlue.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.01%.

A number of research firms have commented on TBI. TheStreet raised TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Sidoti raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of TBI stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.17 million, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.70. TrueBlue has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average of $25.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 39.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after buying an additional 91,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 10.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 67.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 38,233 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 27.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,802,000 after purchasing an additional 168,966 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 84,980.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

