$0.50 EPS Expected for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Newell Brands posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

NWL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

Newell Brands stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.66. 2,313,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,571,958. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.53. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,764,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,693 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 36.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,132 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 10,101.8% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,440,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,354 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,806,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 122.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,489,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,390 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newell Brands (NWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.