$0.51 EPS Expected for USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for USA Truck’s earnings. USA Truck reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Truck will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover USA Truck.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. USA Truck had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 2.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

USAK stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.91. 858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,759. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $132.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 2.19. USA Truck has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $21.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 8.0% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 169,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 131.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 69.7% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 151,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 62,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

