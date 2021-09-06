$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Kaman reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kaman.

Get Kaman alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KAMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of KAMN stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day moving average is $50.00. Kaman has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $59.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

In related news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of Kaman stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $43,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,080.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,677,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,935,000 after acquiring an additional 209,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,329,000 after buying an additional 53,077 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 20.9% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,537,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,504,000 after buying an additional 266,130 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,261,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,854,000 after buying an additional 57,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,146,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,760,000 after buying an additional 18,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaman (KAMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.