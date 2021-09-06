-$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) to report earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ontrak’s earnings. Ontrak reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 165%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ontrak will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ontrak.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OTRK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen cut shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of OTRK traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.27. 606,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,316. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ontrak has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.93. The company has a market cap of $229.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 2.20.

In other Ontrak news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $179,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 99,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $2,703,674.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,987 shares of company stock valued at $10,576,357. 53.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ontrak by 3.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ontrak by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ontrak by 98.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Ontrak by 6.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ontrak during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

Read More: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ontrak (OTRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.