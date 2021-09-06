-$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the highest is ($0.46). Cinemark reported earnings per share of ($1.25) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year earnings of ($3.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($3.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cinemark.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The firm had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.45) earnings per share. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 3174.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNK has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 14.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 82,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 32.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,058,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,615,000 after purchasing an additional 258,796 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 63.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth approximately $2,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.50. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cinemark (CNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.