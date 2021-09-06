0Chain (ZCN) Price Tops $0.68 on Exchanges

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001314 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 0Chain has traded 37.6% higher against the dollar. 0Chain has a total market cap of $32.83 million and $517,070.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00059387 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

