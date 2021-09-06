$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) will post sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Welltower posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year sales of $4.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $86.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.41, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Welltower has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $89.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

