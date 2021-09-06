$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will post $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. IHS Markit posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year sales of $4.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.67.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $5,116,719.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,101,505.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 505,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,399,000 after buying an additional 247,700 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHS Markit stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,322. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit has a 1 year low of $76.04 and a 1 year high of $123.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

