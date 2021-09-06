$1.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will report earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.40. Great Southern Bancorp reported earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Great Southern Bancorp.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 11.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

GSBC opened at $53.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.92. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.32 and a 52 week high of $60.54. The company has a market capitalization of $731.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

In related news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $94,356.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2,509.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 88,650.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.