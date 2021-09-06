$1.45 EPS Expected for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) This Quarter

Analysts expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to post earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41. Teradyne reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $6.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.56.

Shares of TER opened at $121.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.65. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $74.07 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 93.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Teradyne by 130.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Teradyne by 46.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

