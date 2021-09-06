$1.50 EPS Expected for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the lowest is $1.42. Automatic Data Processing posted earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.79.

Shares of ADP traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,819. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $217.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,685,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

