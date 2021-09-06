$1.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) to post $1.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full year sales of $6.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Frontier Communications Parent.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FYBR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FYBR. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $929,415,000. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $550,502,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $299,835,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $226,934,000. Finally, Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $194,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FYBR traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.17. 968,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,600. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.21. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.