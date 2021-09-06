$1.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) to post earnings per share of $1.77 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the highest is $1.81. Bio-Techne reported earnings per share of $1.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full-year earnings of $7.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $8.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TECH. Benchmark increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $572.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.91.

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.52, for a total value of $1,926,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,554,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $351,163.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,866 shares of company stock valued at $25,591,867. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TECH traded up $2.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $513.09. 7,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,249. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 147.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $228.66 and a fifty-two week high of $521.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $473.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

