10,438 Shares in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.09% of Alamo Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alamo Group by 28.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Alamo Group by 32.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alamo Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 589,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,950,000 after purchasing an additional 18,098 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Alamo Group by 84.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 3,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $455,685.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,612,775.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $221,139.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,324,470.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,739 shares of company stock worth $4,223,875. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $154.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.04. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.52 and a 52 week high of $165.98. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.78%. Analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

