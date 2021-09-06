10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director Sells $887,400.00 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total value of $887,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John R. Stuelpnagel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total value of $851,550.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.38, for a total value of $996,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $185.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 1.28. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.45 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.07.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 481.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXG. Citigroup lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.22.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

