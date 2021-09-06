1,101 Shares in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $96,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OLMA opened at $29.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.42. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on OLMA shares. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

In related news, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,102,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,332,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Bohen sold 871 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $26,173.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,159,353 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

