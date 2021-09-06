$12.03 Million in Sales Expected for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) to announce sales of $12.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.70 million. Aquestive Therapeutics posted sales of $8.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year sales of $50.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.90 million to $54.33 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $69.48 million, with estimates ranging from $68.16 million to $70.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11.

AQST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aquestive Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.18.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $57,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AQST opened at $4.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 3.63. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $9.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $4.13.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

