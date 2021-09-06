$13.37 Million in Sales Expected for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) will post $13.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.65 million and the highest is $14.10 million. Selecta Biosciences posted sales of $4.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 187.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year sales of $51.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.08 million to $52.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $76.48 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $92.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SELB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selecta Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

NASDAQ SELB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.48. 527,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,465. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $515.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,052. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

