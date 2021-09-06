$130.99 Million in Sales Expected for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will announce sales of $130.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $130.73 million to $131.25 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted sales of $131.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year sales of $522.21 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $544.06 million, with estimates ranging from $542.15 million to $545.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Piedmont Office Realty Trust.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.73%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,856 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,592,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,070,000 after acquiring an additional 59,943 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 376.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares during the period. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.86. The stock had a trading volume of 587,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,219. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.05. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.
