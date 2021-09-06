$130.99 Million in Sales Expected for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will announce sales of $130.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $130.73 million to $131.25 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted sales of $131.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year sales of $522.21 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $544.06 million, with estimates ranging from $542.15 million to $545.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.73%.

PDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,856 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,592,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,070,000 after acquiring an additional 59,943 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 376.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares during the period. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.86. The stock had a trading volume of 587,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,219. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.05. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

