14,099 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period.

VO opened at $249.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.83 and its 200-day moving average is $232.37. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.17 and a 52-week high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

