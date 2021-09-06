14,652 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,652 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,943 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 399.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,914 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 32.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,876,000 after acquiring an additional 883,128 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,715,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines stock opened at $139.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.