1,739 Shares in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Purchased by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 32.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 69.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 69.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

MPB stock opened at $26.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $29.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.31. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

