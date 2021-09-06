1,933 Shares in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Purchased by Bbva USA

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 592.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in eHealth by 18.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EHTH. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

eHealth stock opened at $40.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.71. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $94.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86 and a beta of -0.12.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.14. eHealth had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

