$2.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to announce $2.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.47 billion. Owens & Minor posted sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full-year sales of $9.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $9.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $9.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OMI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.

NYSE OMI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.92. 475,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,225. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.76. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $49.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

In other news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $193,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $442,360.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,032,296.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,885 over the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 553,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,427,000 after buying an additional 78,782 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.7% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 66,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 186,210 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,671,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,083,000 after acquiring an additional 306,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,526,000 after purchasing an additional 429,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

