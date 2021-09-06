$245.89 Million in Sales Expected for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to post sales of $245.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $244.50 million and the highest is $247.46 million. Haemonetics posted sales of $209.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $967.24 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Haemonetics.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%.

HAE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CJS Securities raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $71,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,624 shares of company stock worth $97,229 in the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 24.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $398,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,697 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 32.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,760,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,142,000 after purchasing an additional 922,824 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,862,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $206,780,000 after acquiring an additional 66,619 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 36.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,619,000 after acquiring an additional 447,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 619.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,220,000 after acquiring an additional 946,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics stock opened at $64.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.39. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haemonetics (HAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.