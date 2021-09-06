$247.61 Million in Sales Expected for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will announce $247.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $251.20 million and the lowest is $243.12 million. Ameris Bancorp reported sales of $321.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $976.15 million, with estimates ranging from $942.18 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

In other news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,281,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,877,000 after acquiring an additional 41,825 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,402,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,771,000 after acquiring an additional 246,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,969,000 after acquiring an additional 573,698 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,088,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,181,000 after buying an additional 19,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 218.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,749,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,575,000 after buying an additional 1,200,349 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABCB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.03. The stock had a trading volume of 246,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,284. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day moving average is $51.66. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

