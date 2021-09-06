$247.61 Million in Sales Expected for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will announce $247.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $251.20 million and the lowest is $243.12 million. Ameris Bancorp reported sales of $321.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $976.15 million, with estimates ranging from $942.18 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ameris Bancorp.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

In other news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,281,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,877,000 after acquiring an additional 41,825 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,402,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,771,000 after acquiring an additional 246,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,969,000 after acquiring an additional 573,698 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,088,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,181,000 after buying an additional 19,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 218.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,749,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,575,000 after buying an additional 1,200,349 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABCB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.03. The stock had a trading volume of 246,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,284. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day moving average is $51.66. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.