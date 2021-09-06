$26.58 Million in Sales Expected for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to report $26.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.27 million and the lowest is $25.50 million. Ardmore Shipping reported sales of $28.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year sales of $112.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $110.50 million to $117.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $142.72 million, with estimates ranging from $139.72 million to $145.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $26.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.60 million.

Several research analysts have commented on ASC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.65. 321,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,160. The stock has a market cap of $121.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

