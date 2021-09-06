28,490 Shares in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

NYSE:AGL opened at $36.48 on Monday. agilon health, inc. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Get agilon health alerts:

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $498.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.57 million. Research analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on agilon health from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

agilon health Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.