28,490 Shares in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.
NYSE:AGL opened at $36.48 on Monday. agilon health, inc. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59.
agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $498.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.57 million. Research analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
agilon health Profile
agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.
