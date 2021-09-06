$3.86 EPS Expected for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will post $3.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.90 and the lowest is $3.83. Roper Technologies reported earnings per share of $3.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year earnings of $15.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.06 to $15.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $16.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.90 to $16.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share.

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 target price (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.29.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROP. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $486.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $362.90 and a 1-year high of $499.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

