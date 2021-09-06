31,563 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Bought by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $27.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.14. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03.

