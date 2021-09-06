321 Shares in RH (NYSE:RH) Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in RH by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in RH by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in RH by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in RH by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in RH by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH opened at $678.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $689.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $630.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a 52 week low of $292.00 and a 52 week high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.94.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

