$336.88 Million in Sales Expected for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will report $336.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $331.90 million and the highest is $341.80 million. American Homes 4 Rent posted sales of $310.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%.

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

AMH traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,269,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.13, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.16. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $42.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 23,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $961,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,137,080. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 678,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 98,744 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $740,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 636,134 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,378,000. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 943,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,656,000 after purchasing an additional 165,903 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

