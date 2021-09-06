$337.53 Million in Sales Expected for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) will post $337.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $334.00 million and the highest is $340.60 million. Brooks Automation posted sales of $246.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BRKS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Brooks Automation stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.65. 243,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,764. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.34. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $108.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In other news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $98,296.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,631,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,166. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Brooks Automation by 156.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

