$343.59 Million in Sales Expected for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will post $343.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $356.40 million. Helmerich & Payne posted sales of $208.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $332.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.76 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth $37,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 356.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $26.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.08. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

