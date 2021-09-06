3,493 Shares in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $438,113,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,251,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $180,971,000 after purchasing an additional 268,176 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 320.1% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 988,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,963,000 after purchasing an additional 753,565 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 549,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,463,000 after purchasing an additional 44,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,833,000 after purchasing an additional 29,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Murphy USA stock opened at $157.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.06. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $159.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.65%.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

