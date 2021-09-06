3,574 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $1,996,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $78,829.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at $631,697.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 519,569 shares of company stock worth $37,866,795 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $72.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.55. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

