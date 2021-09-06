$4.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Nine analysts have provided estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.65 and the highest is $4.69. Biogen reported earnings of $8.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year earnings of $18.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.04 to $20.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $20.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.82 to $25.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $327.51 target price (down from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.68.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock opened at $333.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $340.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

