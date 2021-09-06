$445.97 Million in Sales Expected for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to report $445.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $442.30 million and the highest is $452.00 million. Koppers reported sales of $437.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.23 million. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

KOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koppers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE KOP traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.31. The company had a trading volume of 81,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,648. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.22. The stock has a market cap of $710.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.04. Koppers has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Koppers by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,490,000 after purchasing an additional 34,946 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Koppers by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,345,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,869,000 after purchasing an additional 63,874 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Koppers by 5,131.4% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 788,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,400,000 after purchasing an additional 773,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Koppers by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 34,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Koppers by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 694,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

