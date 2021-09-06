483,679 Shares in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 483,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $22,597,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.35% of American Campus Communities as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 5.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 12.2% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 8.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 87.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACC stock opened at $51.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average is $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 742.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.95. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.85 and a 1-year high of $52.09.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACC shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,151.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

