5,071 Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in UGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI opened at $46.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.51. UGI Co. has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. UGI’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UGI shares. Bank of America upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,946,242.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $593,895.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.